Pregnant woman escapes Orange County house fire through window

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pregnant woman escaped through a window when a home she was in caught on fire Monday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at about 8:40 a.m. on Valley Drive.

The pregnant woman was taken to an area hospital to be checked out after she escaped.

Two men who lived at the home are now displaced, officials said.

Firefighters said an electrical malfunction in a converted porch is to blame for the fire.

Pictures show the walls of the home completely scorched and gray smoke billowing from the roof.