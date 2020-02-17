Weather looks good for SpaceX launch Monday morning

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – After several delays this weekend, SpaceX is targeting Monday to launch another round of internet-beaming satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral.

The launch was delayed from Saturday due to bad weather. Ahead of another attempt Sunday, SpaceX said it was standing down, adding that the “team is taking a closer look at a second stage valve component.”

SpaceX is set to launch 60 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 40 at 10:05 a.m.

Forecasters with the U.S. Air Force’s 45th Space Wing are predicting a more than 90% chance of favorable conditions for liftoff.

“Skies will be mostly clear with a few cumulus clouds off the coast," according to the launch forecast. “With low-level winds from the east, there is a very slight chance for cumulus clouds to move onshore during the window.”

Sunrise at SpaceView Park in Titusville, Fla. on Feb. 17, 2020. (Image: James Gosselin/WKMG)

The booster supporting the fifth Starlink mission previously launched and landed during three other missions, according to SpaceX, including on two space station cargo supply run and the launch of the JCSAT-18/Kacific1 mission.

SpaceX plans to land the booster again on the droneship, Of Course I Still Love You, in the Atlantic Ocean.

This will be the fifth Falcon 9 launch dedicated to SpaceX’s Starlink constellation. The company and CEO Elon Musk are working to create a space-based internet using satellites that beam internet signal down to Earth, even to remote areas.

Most recently, SpaceX launched 60 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral bringing the companies total to 240 in low-Earth orbit, more than any company currently operating spacecraft.

Launching 60 satellites at a time SpaceX plans to send up another round of Starlink spacecraft every few weeks, eventually, operating a fleet of thousands.

Check back for updates during the countdown.