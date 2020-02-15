SpaceX will be first company to launch astronauts from American soil since 2011, NASA says

NASA officials announced Friday which company will launch astronauts from American soil for the first time since 2011.

Both SpaceX and Boeing have been developing spacecraft to end the gap in human spaceflight as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, but the administration says ultimately a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will carry the astronauts.

Now, NASA and SpaceX are planning a flight test with astronauts to the International Space Station.

“The SpaceX Crew Dragon will launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley from historic Launch Complex 39A from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The spacecraft now will undergo final testing and prelaunch processing in a SpaceX facility on nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station,” NASA officials said in a news release.