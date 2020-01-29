News 6/360: SpaceX successfully blows up its own rocket; Central Florida athlete heads to Super Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. – In this episode of News6/360, Julie Broughton and Brianna Volz discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit, give you an up-close look at SpaceX’s successful in-flight abort test and introduce you to a New Smyrna Beach native who will take the field during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The episode is part of News 6′s innovative newscast that immerses viewers in a 360-degree environment while providing creative storytelling with impressive visuals.

Users can watch “News 6/360” on their Android phones by going to ClickOrlando.com or the News 6 App. iPhone users can also use the YouTube app and search ClickOrlando.com. Virtual reality goggles are recommended to gain the full experience of the 360-degree arena.

