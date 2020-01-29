70ºF

News 6/360: SpaceX successfully blows up its own rocket; Central Florida athlete heads to Super Bowl

New Smyrna Beach’s Raheem Mostert to play biggest game of his career

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – In this episode of News6/360, Julie Broughton and Brianna Volz discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit, give you an up-close look at SpaceX’s successful in-flight abort test and introduce you to a New Smyrna Beach native who will take the field during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The episode is part of News 6′s innovative newscast that immerses viewers in a 360-degree environment while providing creative storytelling with impressive visuals.

[WATCH LAST WEEK’S EPISODE: NASA’s new class and a really expensive Mustang]

Users can watch “News 6/360” on their Android phones by going to ClickOrlando.com or the News 6 App. iPhone users can also use the YouTube app and search ClickOrlando.com. Virtual reality goggles are recommended to gain the full experience of the 360-degree arena.

[iPHONE AND APP USERS: Click here for the best viewing experience]

Note: To get the full experience, hit the play button and click and hold your mouse while moving it around the video screen.

