Holy Land Experience laying off most employees under corporate reorganization

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s biblical theme park, the Holy Land Experience, will lay off most of its employees as it undergoes a corporate restructuring, according to a letter sent to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

In January, Trinity Broadcasting Networks announced the theme park with a nonprofit status will focus more of its efforts on highlighting the Biblical museum, The Scriptorium, and history-changing religious figures.

The religious experience at Vineland and Conroy Roads near The Mall at Millenia draws hundreds of people every year for the park’s annual free admission day, allowing the organization to keep its tax-exempt status. A “charity day” for 2020 has not been finalized yet but officials said it will happen before April 18.

Nathan Daniels, TBN’s Marketing Director, told News 6 in January performers will be laid off but he couldn’t give an exact number of employees.

However, a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice sent to Dyer dated Feb. 14 indicates almost all of the nonprofit’s employees will lose their jobs. More than 120 positions will be eliminated, according to the letter.

The WARN Act requires employers to provide at least 60 days’ notice in advance of mass layoffs. The notice must be sent to workers or their labor union representatives and appropriate government officials.

According to the letter, Holy Land Experience staff affiliated with stage shows and/or support would be laid off as part of a corporate-wide ministry reorganization.

“(Holy Land Experience) will be permanently shutting down most department(s) and/or eliminating most positions,” the letter said.

Some employees, based on their tenure with Holy Land, will be eligible for a severance package plan. Daniels previously told News 6 they will receive six-months severance pay.

Holy Land will continue to operate its educational attractions, including a biblical museum.