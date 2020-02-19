Celebration murder suspect evicted from home where family was killed

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of killing his wife and three children has officially been evicted from the Celebration home where the slayings occurred, according to court documents.

Records show the eviction notice was served to Anthony Todt at the Osceola County Jail, where he is being held on murder charges.

Osceola County deputies said Anthony Todt was under federal investigation and facing eviction late last year when he killed 42-year-old Megan Todt, 11-year-old Tyler Todt, 13-year-old Alek Todt, 4-year-old Zoe Todt and Breezy the dog at the home on Residence Place.

The bodies were discovered Jan. 13 as authorities were serving a federal arrest warrant for Anthony Todt on insurance fraud charges. The family members were likely killed in late December, according to authorities.

Officials have not released their causes of death but a recent report noted that Megan Todt and her sons were stabbed but Zoe Todt was not.