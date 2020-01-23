Celebration murder suspect claimed dead wife was sleeping, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of killing his family in their Celebration home claimed his dead wife was sleeping when authorities arrived to take him into custody on federal charges, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Todt’s arrest affidavit was released Thursday, about a week and a half after the bodies of 42-year-old Megan Todt, 11-year-old Tyler Todt, 13-year-old Alek Todt, 4-year-old Zoe Todt and Breezy the dog were found.

[RELATED: Sheriff: Man killed wife, 3 kids in Celebration home | 4 bodies found in Celebration home; suspect in custody | Osceola deputies remain tight-lipped about 4 bodies found in Celebration home]

According to the document, authorities arrived at the home on Reserve Place shortly after 9 a.m. on Jan. 13 and when they asked Anthony Todt if there was anyone else inside the residence, he said his wife was sleeping upstairs.

As deputies were investigating, they said they found the Todt family and their dog dead in a bedroom on the second floor.

Anthony Todt could barely stand and was shaking as authorities questioned him, records show. He said he’d taken an unknown amount of Benadryl in an attempt to end his life.

Anthony Todt was taken from the crime scene to a hospital where he stayed until he was booked into the Osceola County Jail.

Deputies said they interviewed Anthony Todt about the deaths while he was in a hospital, but his statements were redacted from the report.

[READ MORE: Man accused of killing family in Celebration appears in court | Here’s why the man accused of killing his family in Celebration is facing federal charges]

Information released Thursday from the Medical Examiner’s office shows that Megan Todt, Tyler Todt and Alek Todt each had stab wounds on their bodies but Zoe Todt did not.

All four family members had signs of decomposition. Deputies said they were likely killed in late December.

Anthony Todt is facing four counts of first-degree murder and an animal cruelty charge.