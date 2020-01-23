Family members found dead in Celebration were stabbed, report says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A mother and two of her three children who were found dead in their Celebration home earlier this month had stab wounds on their bodies, according to the Medical Examiner’s report.

The documents pertaining to the deaths of 42-year-old Megan Todt, 11-year-old Tyler Todt, 13-year-old Alec Todt and 4-year-old Zoe Todt were released Thursday. Up until now, Osceola County authorities refused to say what injuries the family suffered.

Reports released for Megan Todt, Tyler Todt and Alec Todt indicate that they had stab wounds on their bodies, however, Zoe Todt had no obvious signs of injuries.

Causes of death for the family members have not been released.

Records show they were found at the residence on Reserve Place on Jan. 13 as authorities were serving a federal arrest warrant for Anthony Todt, who is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of his wife and three children.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.