Celebration murder suspect to appear in court Friday

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of killing his wife, three children and dog at their Celebration home is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Court records didn’t indicate the reason for the hearing, but it will be Anthony Todt’s second time appearing in court since he was taken into custody on Jan. 13.

As of Wednesday evening, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office had not released documents related to Anthony Todt’s arrest or provided information about how 42-year-old Megan Todt, 11-year-old Tyler Todt, 13-year-old Alec Todt, 4-year-old Zoe Todt and Breezy, the dog, were killed.

Deputies said they expect to release more information on the crime later this week.

During Anthony Todt’s last court appearance, he stood silent in front of the judge as he was ordered to be held without bond on four counts of first-degree murder. His public defender asked that his charges not be read.

Deputies said the four bodies were found at the home on Reserve Place on Jan. 13 as authorities were serving a federal warrant related to insurance fraud. Anthony Todt is accused of billing Medicare and other companies for appointments that never occurred at his physical therapy practice in Connecticut.

