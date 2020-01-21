Vigil held for Celebration family murdered by father

CELEBRATION, Fla. – Monday marked one week since the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office discovered four bodies inside a Celebration home.

Investigators said that Antony Todt, 44, murdered his wife Megan and their three children.

On Monday evening, about 200 people attended the candlelit vigil at Lakeside Park near the family’s home.

Pastor Gregg Heinsch from Celebration Community Church said that he organized the vigil in order to create a place for the community to mourn together.

"It's been building in our community ever since the news broke and it's involved the whole community and all different age groups. It's been especially difficult on the children," said Heinsch.

“That’s the part that breaks my heart most of all. That they lost their playmates, and in such a horrific, unexpected shocking way."

Melissa Dempster-Daly said that as a member of the Celebration community, the Tod't murder has affected everyone.

"It just broke my heart immediately," said Dempster-Daly. "Even if you didn't know them, you know someone that knew them. And we were all praying from the get go. Unfortunately. But we are still praying."

Todt remains in jail without bond. He's facing four charges of murder. He's facing an additional charge of animal cruelty after detectives said he killed the family dog.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has not released the details on how the family was killed.