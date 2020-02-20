Dirt biker fleeing traffic stop spooks donkey causing injuries, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A donkey named Chloe is on the mend after Flagler County deputies say she was spooked by a man fleeing a traffic stop startling her enough to jump a fence.

Deputies said Cody Driggers, 20, was on a dirt bike Tuesday when authorities attempted to pull him over in Daytona North for running a stop sign. The man fled and ran through private property on Poinsetta Street and hid beneath a house.

According to the arrest report, while on the run Driggers knocked on several doors asking for “water and a ride."

Body camera video shows Driggers emerge from underneath the crawl space of a modular home.

While on the run, deputies said he scared Chloe the donkey and a pig. The donkey was spoked by Driggers running through the property and jumped a fence, cutting her nose and leg in the process, according to the report.

A neighbor was able to catch the donkey and secure it, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the donkey’s injuries and the fence she jumped.

“We wish Chloe the Donkey a speedy recovery," the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

A passenger on the dirt bike was also arrested, according to the report.

Driggers is charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer without violence, two counts of burglary, animal cruelty, as well as citations for running a stop sign.