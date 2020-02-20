WATCH LIVE: Florida House prepares to tackle crosswalk bill after 12-year-old girl’s death
Both bills would change the flashing lights at some crosswalks from yellow to red
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The family of a 12-year-old Satellite Beach girl who was killed as she used a lighted crosswalk, went to Tallahassee on Thursday to push for change.
Sophia Nelson was crossing at State Road A1A and Ellwood Avenue on Dec. 22 when she was struck by a vehicle, according to a Satellite Beach police report.
On Thursday, Sophia’s parents appeared before the Florida House State Affairs Committee to urge legislators to support legislation filed by Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay and Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville.
Fine has dubbed House Bill 1371 “Sophia’s Law.”
Here are the changes and issues the bills address.
- Highways, streets, roads with no more than 2 lanes with speed limit less than 35mph can still use the yellow flashing beacons. Requires red beacons for highways, streets, roads with more than 2 lanes with speed limit more than 35mph (Satellite Beach crash where this happened fits that criteria - 4 lanes and the speed limit is 45mph)
- Asking the federal government to approve the change to red lights. If approved, it has to be done within 12 months. If not approved, the agency with jurisdiction over the road must retrofit existing mid-block crosswalks with red flashing lights or remove the crosswalk by Oct. 1, 2024.
- As of Oct. 2019, DOT reports 191 midblock crosswalks with yellow flashing beacons on the state highway system. 113 midblock crosswalks on roads w/ more than 2 lanes and speed limits of 35mph or greater. 78 midblock crosswalks on roads w/ 2 lanes or less and speed limit under 35mph
- Estimates it would cost $7.5 million to retrofit the 113 midblock crossings with legally acceptable equipment or remove the crosswalk completely. The annual cost of $74,000 to maintain the additional required traffic signals and pedestrian hybrid beacons.
- Determined those costs by assuming 20% of the current yellow flashing beacon lights will be retrofitted with new equipment and 80% of the midblock crossings will be removed
- Cost to add a traffic signal or pedestrian hybrid beacon at a midblock crosswalk is approx $300,000. The cost to remove a midblock crosswalk is approx $7,000. If a traffic signal or pedestrian hybrid beacon is installed, annual maintenance costs will be approx $3,200.
