WATCH LIVE: Florida House prepares to tackle crosswalk bill after 12-year-old girl’s death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The family of a 12-year-old Satellite Beach girl who was killed as she used a lighted crosswalk, went to Tallahassee on Thursday to push for change.

Sophia Nelson was crossing at State Road A1A and Ellwood Avenue on Dec. 22 when she was struck by a vehicle, according to a Satellite Beach police report.

[RELATED: 12-year-old girl struck, killed on A1A crosswalk in Satellite Beach | Parents of Satellite Beach child killed in crosswalk push for change]

On Thursday, Sophia’s parents appeared before the Florida House State Affairs Committee to urge legislators to support legislation filed by Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay and Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville.

Fine has dubbed House Bill 1371 “Sophia’s Law.”

Here are the changes and issues the bills address.