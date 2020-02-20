Parents of Satellite Beach child killed in crosswalk push for change

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – The family of a 12-year-old Satellite Beach girl who was killed as she used a lighted crosswalk, heads to Tallahassee on Thursday to push for change.

Sophia Nelson was hit by a car on Dec. 22 as she crossed State Road A1A near Ellwood Ave.

Two months later, Satellite Beach police have yet to make a decision on whether the driver will face any charges.

On Thursday, Sophia's parents will appear before the Florida House State Affairs Committee to urge legislators to support legislation filed by Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay and Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville.

Fine has dubbed House Bill 1371 "Sophia's Law."

Sophia Nelson, 12, was struck and killed while using a crosswalk on A1A in Satellite Beach. (Image courtesy Nelson family)

Both bills would change the flashing lights at some crosswalks from yellow to red in an effort to get driver's to stop.

"It's been devastating," said David Alpizar, attorney for the Nelson family.

He told News 6 he was hired by the Nelson family to investigate a possible claim of wrongful death.

"They are a very close family, very well-connected within their church and very tight," he said. "They did a lot of things together.

"These crosswalks, I think, have been very clearly recognized as posting an extreme danger to pedestrians in the way they are operating," he said.

The Nelson’s testimony is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Thursday with a news conference set for noon in Tallahassee.