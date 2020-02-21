Sheriff: Man kills woman, 2 children in murder-suicide at east Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man killed a woman and two children at their east Orange County home then killed himself in what authorities are calling a tragic murder-suicide, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

Deputies said officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection contacted them Thursday asking for assistance because they hadn’t heard from one of their employees.

As authorities investigated, they said they realized that other members of the man’s family also hadn’t been heard from in several days.

Mina said deputies went to the home on Corner Glen Drive around 3 p.m. and made the decision to enter based on that information. Once inside the home, they found a man, his wife, a high school-aged boy and a middle-school aged boy who were fatally shot.

Mina said authorities believe the man killed his family then killed himself. He was a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer assigned to Orlando International Airport.

“It’s just a tragic situation,” Mina said.

The identities of those involved have not been released but Mina said the crime happened in a quiet neighborhood and he wasn’t aware of any prior calls to service at the home.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.