Victims identified in triple murder-suicide at east Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family members who were found dead Thursday as a result of a triple murder-suicide at an east Orange County home have been identified.

Deputies on Friday said Ezequiel Almodovar, 39, fatally shot 38-year-old Marielis Soto, 16-year-old Ezequiel Almodovar and 12-year-old Gabriel Almodovar before turning the gun on himself.

Officials said the elder Ezequiel Almodovar worked for U.S. Customs and Border Protection as an officer assigned to the Orlando International Airport.

“CBP’s Miami & Tampa Field Offices are saddened to learn of the deaths of one of our officers, who before taking his own life, took the lives of his wife and two children. We are devastated by this tragic loss and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected,” Director of Field Operations Diane Sabatino said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said agency officials contacted deputies on Thursday because they hadn’t heard from Ezequiel Almodovar and through the course of the investigation, deputies learned other members of his family hadn’t been heard from in days as well.

Authorities said they went to the home on Corner Glen Drive in Orlando around 3 p.m. Thursday and made the decision to enter based on the information they had.

“It’s just a tragic situation,” Mina said.

Administrators at Corner Lake Middle School and East River High School sent messages to the campus communities notifying them of the loss.

“We were made aware this evening of the deaths of one of our students last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they go through this extremely difficult time,” East River High School principal Nikki Campbell said in a recorded message.

