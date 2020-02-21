50ºF

Osceola deputies arrest man accused of shooting and killing roommate

Anthonny Mendez is facing charges of manslaughter

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his roommate, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthonny Mendez is facing charges of manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and violation of probation.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 130 block of Pickering Drive in Kissimmee in reference to a shooting.

Investigators said Mendez is accused of killing Savannah Leigh Threatts.

Mendez was negligently handling a gun and shot her, deputies said in a news release.

He is currently being held at the Osceola County Jail with zero bond.

Deputies said anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

