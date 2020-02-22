Well-known morning DJ in Orlando loses house to fire
Officials said everyone made it out of the home safely
A well-known radio DJ who has been lending his voice to the Orlando radio waves lost his house Friday after a fire broke out.
Johnny Magic is the long time morning radio host of “Johnny’s House” on Orlando’s XL 106.7.
According to a friend of the DJ, the fire is said to have started in the chimney and destroyed much of the interior of the home.
According to a Facebook post, the IHeartRadio DJ lost everything in the fire.
Friends of the DJ created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with costs.
“A house fire is an understatement. His home, for the most part, is a total loss,” Brian Grimes, co-host on XL 106.7 said.
Crews checking for extensions and confirming fire is out before releasing additional units. Thankfully, entire family evacuated the home safely, no one injured. https://t.co/9cvvrSDpfi pic.twitter.com/WMJInRJ7dG— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 22, 2020
