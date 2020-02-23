Vehicle splits in pieces, catches fire after crashing into tree in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A speeding driver crashed into a tree, causing the vehicle to split into two pieces and catch fire early Sunday morning in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a man driving a four-door Honda around 4:50 a.m. on East Lake Drive near Lakeridge Court left the roadway for an unknown reason, causing the left side of his vehicle to strike a palm tree.

After the impact, records show the vehicle split into two pieces and the front portion of the vehicle caught on fire.

Seminole County deputies extinguished the flames, according to the report.

Troopers said the driver died at the scene of the crash.