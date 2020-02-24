‘He doesn’t know all the people he’s touched:' Johnny Magic co-workers provide support for famed Orlando DJ

MAITLAND, Fla. – Co-workers of well-known radio DJ Johnny Magic are speaking for the first time about the fire that destroyed his home.

Early Monday, "Johnny's House" returned to the airwaves on Orlando's XL 106.7, but the show's host wasn't behind the microphone.

During the broadcast, Brian Grimes and Sondra Rae spoke to listeners about the impact the fire has had on Magic and his family.

"He talked to me this morning and he's just kind of going in waves," Grimes said. "For a minute it's fine and then all of a sudden, the realization that everything you have is gone."

The fire broke out late Friday at Magic's home and quickly spread. According to a friend of the DJ, the flames started in the chimney and destroyed much of the interior of the home.

[RELATED: Well-known morning DJ in Orlando loses house to fire]

"They're probably going to have knock the whole house down and start over. It's a complete loss," Grimes said. "(Johnny) said the dogs, the kid and what they had on their backs is basically what they made out with."

Grimes created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with the costs from the house fire.

Co-workers said the response from their listeners has been overwhelming.

"Seeing all the motivational stuff and the whole support from the community, that will definitely help him get up and get going in the morning," Rae said.

For years, Magic has hosted fundraisers in support of charities across Central Florida and his friends said they believe his kindness is showing through the support of the community.

“The reason that people care so much is because of all the things that he’s done,” Grimes said. “He doesn’t know all the people he’s touched, he’s starting to see it now and I think that’s why it hits him.”