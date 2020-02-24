Orange County deputies search for man wanted for sexual battery and false imprisonment

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies continue to search for Terrance Givens, 39, he is wanted on a warrant for charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said this stems from an incident on Feb. 20 at the Tzadik Apartments off of Rio Grande Avenue.

Investigators said a woman trying to escape a violent situation jumped from an apartment window with an infant in her arms.

On Thursday, it was reported the woman was recovering at a local hospital and the baby was not injured.

Authorities said Givens is a convicted felon with a violent criminal history.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.