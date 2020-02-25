Should Orlando school named for Confederate general change its name?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County school leaders on Tuesday are scheduled to discuss the possibility of renaming a decades-old middle school.

Stonewall Jackson Middle is named after Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, a Confederate general during the Civil War and one of the most well-known Confederate leaders after General Robert E. Lee.

Some parents have been pushing for years to have the district change the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Orlando, saying it’s not a fit for the surrounding community.

Public comment about the possible name change is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

In 2017, the school board changed the name of Robert E. Lee Middle School to College Park Middle.