Man accused of killing family in Celebration home to face death penalty

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of killing his wife and three children at their Celebration home last year has been indicted on first-degree murder charges and will face the death penalty, according to Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

Ayala announced Tuesday afternoon that a grand jury returned an indictment charging Anthony Todt with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of 42-year-old Megan Todt, 11-year-old Tyler Todt, 13-year-old Alek Todt and 4-year-old Zoe Todt.

He was also indicted on an animal cruelty charge because the family’s dog, Breezy, was also found dead, according to authorities.

“I can’t imagine the pain and the agony (family members) are going through but we are going to absolutely do all that we can to make sure that justice is served,” Ayala said.

Ayala added that the decision to seek death is separate from her beliefs and instead is a result of a decision reached by her office’s death penalty review board.

Osceola County deputies said the family was found dead at the home on Residence Place in January as authorities were serving a federal arrest warrant, but they were likely killed in late December.

Officials have not said how the family was killed but a report from the Medical Examiner’s Office noted that Megan Todt and her two boys were stabbed although Zoe Todt was not.

Anthony Todt is being held at the Osceola County Jail on murder charges.