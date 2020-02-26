Titsuville woman who went missing under ‘alarming circumstances’ found dead, family says

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The family of Anna Primavere confirmed to News 6 the 36-year-old was found dead Wednesday nearly a week after she was last seen.

Titusville police had been searching for Primavere, who was last seen Friday afternoon, after she disappeared under “alarming circumstances," according to authorities.

Police said Primavere was considered a missing endangered adult and was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the area of Knox McRae Drive and Barna Avenue.

According to Titusville police, a preliminary investigation revealed that Primavere, who was renting a room at a home in the 4000 block of Trinidad Avenue, was reported missing by family members on Sunday.

Another woman, dubbed a person of interest by police, was also staying in the home but left Florida the night of Primavere’s disappearance, officials said. Detectives have located the woman, but she has refused to cooperate with the investigation, police said.

Police said an initial search of Primavere’s room “revealed alarming circumstances and physical evidence that she may have been harmed.”

Primavere’s family told News 6 her body was found Wednesday. It’s unclear how Primavere died and if anyone is in custody.

While police were investigating Primavere’s disappearance, they arrested a man in an unrelated child abuse case after officers said they found a bruised, filthy child eating dirt at the Trinidad Avenue home.

