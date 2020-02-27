UCF cancels study abroad programs in 4 countries amid Coronavirus scare

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The University of Central Florida has canceled study abroad programs in China, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Mongolia amid the Coronavirus scare, according to UCF school officials.

School officials said they are keeping up with the federal guidance regarding avoiding nonessential travel.

The school is working with 15 students to find alternative destinations for them.

“We will continue our monitoring, coordination and communication protocols for these matters with the priority being keeping all UCF students and faculty and staff members safe. It is important that students who are interested in study abroad programs understand this is an evolving and fluid situation. If it is determined that additional travel restrictions must be in place, we will communicate that to our campus community as soon as possible via campus email,” Media Relations Coordinator Rachel Williams said.

UCF will also post updates at this link.

The CDC said any traveler should avoid nonessential travel in China and South Korea.

Health officials said travelers should practice enhanced precautions for Japan, Iran, Italy, and Hong Kong.