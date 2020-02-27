Woman dies after head-on crash in Titusville, officers say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A husband and wife visiting from New Jersey were involved in a fatal traffic crash, the Titusville Police Department said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Bobbi Lane and South Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a tan 2004 Ford F250, driven by Raymond Roberson, 35, of Titusville, was traveling northbound on South Street,” authorities said.

Roberson’s truck swerved into the oncoming southbound lane and struck the couple’s white 2019 Nissan Rogue head-on.

The couple was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, officers said.

According to authorities, Holly Transue, 64, died at the hospital Wednesday evening.

Roberson was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.