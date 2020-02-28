Kia recalling more than 193,000 cars and vans due to risk of a fuel leak that could spark a fire

Kia Motors America confirms it is recalling more than 141,000 2013-2014 Optima vehicles with the 2.4L Gasoline Direct Injection and 2.0L Turbo engines manufactured at the Georgia plant from November 15, 2012, to December 18th, 2013.

It is also recalling more than 51,000 2011-2012 Kia Sedonas manufactured from March 3, 2010, to August 14, 2012, for a problem with the fuel rail, which could experience a heat-induced crack that could lead to an engine fire.

The automaker confirms a review of vehicle production records led to that discovery, and to one involving a low-pressure tube in the affected Optimas. KMA confirms the tube may deteriorate and develop a crack due to heat in the engine that could potentially create a fuel smell and could lead to a fuel leak, which could ultimately result in an increased risk for fire. KMA said it is not aware of any fires, accidents, or injuries as a result of this issue.

The automaker confirms while it does not have a fix in place at this time for the affected Optimas, it is working on a remedy for this issue. KMA confirms all car owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by mail with instructions to bring their vehicle to the nearest Kia dealership to have the recall repair performed. Kia said it will reimburse owners for repair expenses already incurred pursuant to Kia’s General Reimbursement Plan filed April 10, 2018. Customers with questions may contact KMA consumer assistance at 1-800-333-4542 or their Kia dealer.