Brevard County man in isolation in China amid Coronavirus spread

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County man is currently under isolation in China as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Keenan Carver said when he moved to China last Fall for a teaching job, he never expected to have government officials in a foreign country telling him to stay inside.

“The current situation is that we have been advised to stay at home for our safety,” Carver said.

Carver said he is entering week five of rarely leaving his apartment in Chengdu, China, which is about 700 miles from the virus’s epicenter in Wuhan.

“It’s not the best situation, it’s not ideal. It is very boring, but it does make me feel safe,” said Carver.

Carver said his family is concerned for his safety, but for now, he plans to stay put.

“Who knows what that process would be like and I’m not ready for whatever that process could be like. I could have a flight to Orlando and end up in California, saying they just want to check my temperature and be there for a whole week,” Carver said.

Carver said when he leaves his apartment about once a week to stock up on groceries, there are clear reminders of the coronavirus in the Chinese city.

“We all have masks on. There’s protection everywhere. Any building that is open, you have to be scanned you know for your fever to enter the building,” Carver said.

In the meantime, Carver said he is doing his best to stay occupied.

“Lots of books, lots of movies and I’ve gotten back into writing, so a lot and lots of writing,” said Carver.