Man drives away from Sumter investigators with child in car, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old Wildwood man is accused of driving away from Sumter County deputies with a child in the car, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said around noon on Friday a deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of the Powell Community Center on a Nissan.

Investigators said the deputy identified Zantrell Laquan Jackson as the driver.

The deputy knew Jackson had multiple warrants out for his arrest in Sumter County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson drove away from the traffic stop leading deputies on a pursuit through the city and into rural areas of Sumter County, according to investigators.

The deputy used a Precision Immobilization Technique once they were in a safe location, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said deputies found a child around the age of 4 in the car.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jackson was taken into custody.

He is facing new charges of aggravated fleeing, child abuse and driving while license suspended.

Jackson was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center.

A deputy in the incident received minor injuries.