Businesses hold car wash fundraiser to benefit St. Cloud fire victims

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – The St. Cloud community is coming together to help two families who lost their homes to devastating fires last month.

Roger Tanna owns Avatar Car Wash. He said he felt compelled to help after the fires.

"It was very sad. We thought we have to do something, go forward and do something for the families," Tanna said.

On February 8th, St. Cloud firefighters responded to two house fires within minutes of each other and blocks apart.

The first fire happened at a special needs home for children. Investigators say 11 people were inside. Fire crews said some patients were bedridden and were rescued by firefighters.

The second fire happened at a family home. The house is a complete loss.

No one was injured during both fires.

Tanna decided to hold a car wash fundraiser on Sunday. He is working with the police and fire departments, along with other local businesses to raise money for both families. Local businesses donated gifts for a raffle and organizers collected donations.

Tanna said the community is going to do what it takes to support the families.

“We are really all family-oriented community, so we all come together when anything is required,” he said.

Customers said they feel good knowing their clean cars are getting results.

"Awesome, awesome. I am glad that I came today," customer Tony Rosario said.

The car wash fundraiser is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Avatar Car Wash located at 4607 Neptune Road, St. Cloud. Tanna said he hopes to raise at least $8,000 to split between the two families.