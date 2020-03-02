Human remains found near I-4 in DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. – An off-roader discovered human remains near Interstate 4 in Volusia County, police said.

The remains were found around 11 p.m. Saturday on Summit Avenue and McKenzie Road in DeLand.

According to DeLand police, it’s believed the remains are that a white man. Police said the death is suspicious due to the decomposition of the body and other evidence at the scene.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

No other details have been released.