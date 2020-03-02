WATCH LIVE: Brevard deputy-involved shooting shuts down Merritt Island intersection

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A Brevard County deputy-involved shooting has prompted a large law enforcement presence Monday afternoon shutting down a busy Merritt Island intersection, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident unfolded around 2 p.m. at State Road 520 and South Tropical Trail, near First Baptist Church, witnesses told News 6.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Tod Goodyear said authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting near SR 520 and North Courtenay Parkway.

“The investigation will have a great impact on traffic in that area and it is advised that citizens try to avoid the area if possible,” Goodyear said in an email. “Traffic will be rerouted; an update will follow with the particulars on the new traffic pattern.”

Photos and video sent to News 6 from witnesses showed multiple Brevard County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles at the scene and traffic shut down on SR 520.

Jon Scott Santy, who works near the intersection, shared a video showing a man in handcuffs lying facedown in the road, held by deputies.

The shooting marks the second Brevard County deputy-involved shooting of the year.

