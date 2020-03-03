83ºF

Local News

Driver charged with DUI manslaughter after motorcyclist killed in Orlando crash

Crash happened in area of Colonial Drive and Amber Road on Sept. 22, 2019

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver has been arrested with DUI manslaughter after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Orlando on Sept. 22, 2019, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Edgardo Montes Negron was arrested Tuesday, according to troopers.

The crash happened in the area of Colonial Drive and Amber Road, according to investigators.

FHP said Negron made a left turn on Colonial Drive onto Amber Road and traveled into the direct path of 24-year-old Austin McCurry.

Troopers said the McCurry crashed into the Lexus driven by Negron.

Investigators said McCurry died at the scene.

Test results showed Negron had a blood alcohol level of .161%, according to FHP.

