Human remains found in DeLand identified, determined to be victim of homicide

DELAND, Fla. – The human remains found by an off-roader near Interstate 4 in Volusia County on Saturday have been identified and the cause of death has been determined to be a homicide, according to DeLand Police.

Police said the skeletal remains found on Feb. 29 along Summit Avenue and McKenzie Road are those of 31-year-old David Franks.

Investigators said are now working this case as a homicide investigation.

According to an earlier release, police said Franks’ death was determined to be suspicious due to the decomposition of his body and other evidence at the scene.

The manner of death was not immediately available.

Police have not released any suspect information, but are asking anyone with tips on this case to call DeLand Police at (386) 626-7422.