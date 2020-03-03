Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer endorses Mike Bloomberg

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer endorsed Mike Bloomberg on Tuesday.

“I’ve worked with former Mayor Mike Bloomberg for a number of years on a variety of issues, from gun control to sustainability and resiliency to increasing resident engagement and implementing data-driven best practices to move cities forward. Mike has shown me he really cares about issues that cities are currently facing and I believe there is no one better to be in the White House than a former Mayor who knows how to get things done,” Dyer said.

Bloomberg spent the afternoon of Super Tuesday campaigning in Orlando.

Central Florida Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy has also endorsed Bloomberg.

Bloomberg is also going to campaign in West Palm Beach Tuesday.

He also campaigned in Miami.

The Florida Primary is set for March 17.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race after the primary in South Carolina.

Klobuchar and Buttigieg are endorsing Joe Biden for the nomination.

While Bloomberg is campaigning in Florida, delegates from 14 states will be on the line on Super Tuesday.