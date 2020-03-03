Video shows carjacking suspect eluding deputies in Merritt Island prior to shooting

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Aerial video released by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office shows what led up to a carjacking suspect being shot by a deputy Monday afternoon in the middle of a busy Merritt Island intersection.

On Tuesday, investigators identified the deputy who shot the suspect as Sgt. Chris Ferrante and released video showing part of the incident.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the incident started in the Canaveral Groves area Monday morning when a good Samaritan stopped to help what he thought was two stranded motorists. One of the two men carjacked the victim at gunpoint taking his black Dodge car, according to the sheriff.

Later that day, a deputy spotted the stolen black Dodge at a store but the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Douglas William Dixon, took off, according to the sheriff. The Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Star, was used to track the car but the driver continued to elude authorities speeding through several Brevard County towns, according to the sheriff.

The Sheriff’s Office released video recorded by the helicopter showing the driver of the Dodge speeding over State Road 520 from Cocoa into Merritt Island.

The video shows the Dodge going the wrong way on SR 520 and nearly hitting a deputy before bailing out of the car at a 7-Eleven gas station near Tropical Trail.

“OK, this guy is not fooling around, he tried to run a deputy over,” someone says in the video.

Ivey said Dixon attempted to carjack several other vehicles prior to being shot in the middle of SR 520.

“He’s running across 520, he’s trying to jack a car, he’s running across 520 trying to get into another car,” the Star pilot says in the video.

The video ends prior to the shooting.

According to a news release, Ferrante has been a member of the Sheriff’s Office since November 2002 and was promoted to his current role of sergeant in 2017.

Sergeant Chris Ferrante (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Ferrante has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.

Authorities identified Dixon as the suspect. After being shot multiple times he remains in stable condition at the hospital, officials said.

According to a news release, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and any related charges against Dixon are pending.

The shooting marks the second Brevard County deputy-involved shooting of the year.

Investigators said Dixon is also facing charges of possession of heroin from a Feb. 20 arrest.