Wooden ROTC rifle prompts lockdown at Brevard high school, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rockledge High School was put on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student reported seeing a gun on campus that was later determined to be a wooden ROTC rifle, Brevard County School District officials said.

That lockdown has since been lifted.

According to a news release, a student reported a weapon on campus after seeing a ROTC student carrying a wooden rifle, which is used to practice drills and formations. The school’s principal said that based on the information reported by the student, the administration followed protocol and placed the campus on lockdown.

Officials said the ROTC student was located off-campus with the drill rifle and will not be facing any charges.

School district officials sent out a release to parents to notify them of the incident.

Message sent to Rockledge High School parents (WKMG)

Rockledge High School was cleared to resume normal school operations just before 10 a.m., authorities said.

Similar precautions were taken at nearby St. Mary Catholic School during the investigation into the incident.