Crash shuts down all lanes on SR 528 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A multiple-vehicle crash shut down all lanes on State Road 528 east in Orange County Wednesday morning.

Traffic was backed up for over an hour by exit 31 near SR 520 as a tractor-trailer blocked the eastbound lanes. The left lane to the off-ramp was also blocked as first responders arrived on the scene.

