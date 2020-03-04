Florida man uses baby as human shield during traffic stop, deputies say

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man used an infant as a human shield, refusing to hand over the child during a contentious traffic stop Monday night, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they pulled over 31-year old Zachary Taylor McKinney on Interstate 10 due to concerns about a child custody issue but he wouldn’t obey commands and he appeared to be on drugs.

McKinney used the baby as a human shield until the Special Tactics Team was able to get the infant and take McKinney into custody, records show.

McKinney was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

After he was released from there, deputies said he kicked, scratched and attempted to bite them while on the way to jail.

McKinney was taken back to a hospital due to his elevated vitals and while there, he choked and attacked a medical staff member, according to authorities.

The infant was not injured.

McKinney, of Defuniak Springs, is facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and battery on a health care professional.