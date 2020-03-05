Missing Sumter County man found dead in Lake Panasoffkee

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A man who had been reported missing last month was found dead in Lake Panasoffkee on Thursday as a result of an accidental drowning, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jeremy Bennett was reported missing on Feb. 23 after he left his residence on County Road 435 in Lake Panasoffkee. He appeared to be distraught and he didn’t have a cellphone with him at the time.

Multiple search and rescue operations were conducted and on Thursday, Bennett’s body was found with the help of cadaver dogs, the Sheriff’s Office underwater recovery unit and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission search and rescue team.

A medical examiner determined that Bennett accidentally drowned.

“We wish to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bennett,” deputies wrote in a news release.