Sumter County deputies search for missing man

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – There will be a presence of Sumter County officials in the area of Lake Panasoffkee as search and rescue efforts increase to find a missing person.

According to deputies, Jeremy Bennett was last seen on Sunday around 5 a.m.

Deputies said Bennett is 5′ 10″, approximately 120 lbs with brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

Bennett has a tattoo of a cross on his left chest. Deputies report he also has a mustache, goatee and is unshaven.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black sweat pants and no shoes.

Deputies said Bennett does not have a cell phone and was distraught before his disappearance.

Anyone with information on Bennett’s location is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office by calling (352) 793-2621.