St. Cloud police search for missing teen

Brooke Romeo was last seen on March 4

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Officers with the St. Cloud Police Department are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Officers with the St. Cloud Police Department are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police said Brooke Romeo ran away from her home around 4:40 p.m. on March 4.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing jean shorts, a maroon shirt, pink sandals, and a black hoodie.

Authorities said anyone with information about the missing teen is asked to call police at 407-891-6700.

