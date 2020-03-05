Travelers at OIA walking, being bused to gates after trams shut down, airport officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Travelers at Orlando International Airport are walking and taking buses to get to and from their gates after a mechanical issue caused the airport’s trams to stop working Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Airport officials said both trams between the main terminal and gates 1-29 were out of service.

Buses have been activated to help keep passengers moving while crews work to repair the issue, according to a news release.

Exterior walkways are also open between both locations for travelers who choose to walk to and from their gate, the release said.

It’s unclear whether the outage has impacted travel plans.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.