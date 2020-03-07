WATCH LIVE: Wildfire shuts down I-4 in Volusia County
All lanes closed due to heavy smoke
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A wildfire in Volusia County has caused officials to shut down all lanes of I-4 near mile marker 123.
Video shows heavy smoke blowing across the interstate with cars being diverted from Eastbound I-4 to West.
WILDFIRE ALERT. #Wildfire in Volusia County closes I-4 near ISB. Stay tuned for updates As available. pic.twitter.com/y1goS96qtv— FFS Bunnell (@FFS_Bunnell) March 7, 2020
