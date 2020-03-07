WATCH LIVE: Wildfire shuts down I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A wildfire in Volusia County has caused officials to shut down all lanes of I-4 near mile marker 123.

Video shows heavy smoke blowing across the interstate with cars being diverted from Eastbound I-4 to West.

