Fire danger: Gusty winds, dry air increase fire danger Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Be mindful of open flames across Central Florida Saturday. The dry vegetation combined with low relative humidity and gusty winds is creating dangerous fire conditions.

A red flag warning is in effect for Orange, Lake, Osceola, and Polk counties through Saturday evening highlighting the increased risk for fires to start and spread. Gusty northeast winds could quickly spread any fire that got started. The fire danger is elevated across of Central Florida, but the counties not included in the warning don’t quite meet the warning criteria. The highest threat are in the red shaded counties listed above. however.

As the sun goes down, the relative humidity increases improving the situation. Winds will stay breezy overnight.