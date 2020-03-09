Here’s what Volusia schools are doing after a presumptive case of coronavirus in the county

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – After a presumptive case of coronavirus surfaced in Volusia County, school district officials said they will meet Monday morning with the county’s Emergency Operations Center to assess next steps, according to officials.

In a letter sent to parents, the school district said it is focused on keeping students safe and healthy and reminded parents that the risk for infection remains low for the general public.

The Department of Health is monitoring all cases of COVID-19 and will contact the school district in the event someone tests positive for the virus, according to school officials.

District officials said cleaning procedures have been intensified for all classrooms, schools and buses, and include the following measures:

Classroom desks, chairs, door knobs and any touchable areas are disinfected daily

Ensuring soap, paper towels and hand sanitizers are available in all facilities

Principals and school nurses are reminding students how to prevent the spread of germs: wash your hands frequently, cough into a tissue or your elbow not your hand, don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth and stay home when you are sick

Flyers from Florida Healthcare on good hygiene practices are posted in schools

“Students who are sick are encouraged to stay home. While our general attendance policy remains in place, schools will address extended absences on a case-by-case basis,” school district officials said. “Families are encouraged to communicate with teachers to stay up to date on lessons as needed."

A representative for Volusia County Public Schools said the public will not be able to attend the Monday meeting.