Man indicted for first-degree murder in 2018 death of Casselberry teen

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A Seminole County Grand Jury indicted a man on first-degree murder this week for the 2018 death of a 17-year-old, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, the State Attorney announced Antwann Tyedouglas Ricks, 20, had been indicted in connection with the murder of Bryce Williams, 17, who police say was killed New Year’s Day at Lake Hodge Park in Casselberry.

During a two-year investigation, Casselberry police said they gathered evidence and witness testimony that placed Ricks at Lake Hodge Park and identified him as the person who shot and killed Williams.

Ricks was taken into custody in Orange County and was later transferred to the Seminole County Jail, according to a news release.

A statement from the 18th Judicial Circuit said Ricks will remain in the Seminole County Jail on no bond and is scheduled to be arraigned April 28.

William’s family said they’re thankful for an arrest, but they still have a lot of questions.

“I’m just really, really glad that we do have an arrest,” Williams’ grandmother Kim Crow said. “We did not want him to be forgotten or a statistic or an unsolved case.”

Crow said she’s kept faith the last two years and remained positive about an arrest.

“We’ve always remained hopeful," Crow said. "But of course, when two years go by, there are just times where you ask, ‘Is that day ever gonna come?’”

The victim’s grandmother said she does not believe her grandson knew Ricks. For now, she’s trying to remember the happy times. She said her grandson wanted to be a doctor but never got the chance. He was killed months before he was set to graduate from Winter Springs High School.