Events at Orlando’s Amway Center have not been canceled amid coronavirus concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he is following the direction from the state health department about events in the city.

Mayor Dyer said the city of Orlando has not canceled any events.

"We continue to monitor this hourly," said Mayor Dyer. "It would depend on how things go in the next days or weeks."

This is happening as many cities nationwide are canceling major events and also closing venues.

In Orange County, a few big-name conventions that were scheduled to host conferences at the convention center have backed out.

But, at the Amway Center, events and games are still happening, and Amway leaders said they’re not seeing a drop in ticket sales.

They're also adding sanitizers and putting up signs to remind people to use proper hygiene.

“We’re very concerned, but at this point in time, the show must go on,” Kirk Wingerson said, he handles marketing and events for the Amway Center.

Meanwhile, Gail Eaton said she's not letting fears from the coronavirus stop her.

"We’re concerned, but not enough to stop living," said Eaton.

She told News 6 she got her mother tickets to attend the Andre Reiu concert at the Amway Center on Saturday.

“I’m so excited. We got them for my mom’s 94th birthday,” said Eaton. “She loves him and she’s never seen him in person so we’re going to see him in person.”