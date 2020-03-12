SpaceX to launch another round of Starlink satellites Saturday

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER – Skip the Saturday morning cartoons and start your weekend off with a SpaceX launch instead.

The company plans to launch the sixth round of space-based internet satellites from Kennedy Space Center Saturday morning. It’s all part of CEO Elon Musk’s plan to begin beaming the internet to people around the globe later this year using a constellation of hundreds of satellites.

Weather is looking good for a Saturday morning launch, according to Air Force weather officials. Liftoff is scheduled for 9:42 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39A.

Forecasters with the U.S. Air Force 45th Weather Squadron are predicting a 90% chance of good launch conditions for the Falcon 9 liftoff. If the launch delays to Sunday, chances remain the same.

SpaceX plans to land the rocket booster on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida’s coast about 10 minutes after liftoff.

Weather officers are now forecasting recovery or landing conditions, too. SpaceX typically lands its Falcon boosters on a ship called Of Course I Still Love You in the Atlantic Ocean after liftoff or back at Cape Canaveral on land.

More recently SpaceX launch forecasts include some new factors such as recovery conditions, solar weather and upper-level wind shear. All three of those risks remain low for Saturday, according to the forecast.

SpaceX has launched three rounds of Starlink satellites so far this year in addition to the two Starlink launches last year.

The next launch from the Space Coast is happening March 21 when United Launch Alliance launches an Atlas V rocket with a military communications satellite from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 41.