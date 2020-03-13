Man, 70, killed in motorcycle crash in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old man was killed in a crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck Thursday evening in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. near Tomoka Farms Road and Country Circle.

The FHP said two motorcycles were traveling south on Tomoka Farms Road when a pick-p truck slowed to make a turn.

Troopers said one of the motorcyclists, Steven Werner, struck the back of the pickup. After the initial crash, the second motorcyclist, Naome Bowman, 73, was unable to stop and struck Werner, according to troopers.

Werner was pronounced dead after the crash; Bowman suffered serious injuries, the FHP said.

Both cyclists were wearing helmets, according to an FHP report.

The crash is still under investigation, according to troopers.