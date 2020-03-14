Bike Week goers still attending despite city canceling event

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Fears over the spread of the coronavirus are bringing an early end to outdoor activities at this year’s Bike Week in Daytona Beach after city leaders declared a state of emergency. But people attending the event said they are making the best of the situation.

Motorcycles are rolling down Main Street in Daytona Beach as Bike Week is still in full swing. Visitors said there are no signs of it slowing down.

"Not from where I'm standing," visitor Carl Ward said.

On Friday city leaders issued a state of emergency, pulled all outdoor permits, and called off Bike Week. But visitors said that's not stopping them from coming out to enjoy the festivities.

"Nothing's ending. They can't stop everybody from having," visitor Mike Sim.

Sim came down from New York for Bike Week with his friends. They said they're not letting the coronavirus ruin their plans.

"Nobody can ever tell you what tomorrow is going to bring or next week is going to bring. Just take it day by day and do what you want to do," visitor Dan Lee said.

Businesses like Main Street Barber Shop are still open. Stylists said they sanitize their stations and their hair cutting tools after every customer.

Master Barber Michael Napier said even if the city cancels the rest of Bike Week, people can still have a good time indoors.

“They pulled the permits for the tents, but as far as the barbershop, the indoor bars, the Harley Davidson shop, the One Sexy Biker Chick, all of us indoor businesses are open,” Napier said.

